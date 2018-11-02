Dundalk man warns of credit card scam

Local man Stephen O'Connor has taken to social media today to warn people of a credit card scam that is doing the rounds.

On his Twitter account, Stephen explained what happened when he received a suspicious text.

"(I) received this text this morning, so I hid my number and called it (Mayo prefix) it’s a recording asking you to enter your credit card details in fill to ‘proceed’I entered fake details,at the end of the call it says,’thank u 4 confirming your details,your card is unlocked now’"

'Your Credit card has been locked due to violation of terms and services, please call +353768888630 to unlock it.'

Stephen warned people to remain vigilant.

"This is an attempt to gain access to your credit card number, don’t be fooled", he said on Twitter.