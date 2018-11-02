Famous Nigerian record producer congratulates dad for Dundalk IT graduation

The father of a famous Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy, Mavin Grandpa graduated from Dundalk IT yesterday.

Don Jazzy, who has nearly 5 million followers on his Instagram and is known as one of the top music producers in Nigeria, took to the social media platform yesterday to congratulate his father for going back to further education.

Don's dad, Mavin Grandpa who presents a TV show in Nigeria, graduated with a BA Hons Film and Television production.

His proud son took to social media to say: "Everybody plssss help me congratulate my super dad @MAVINgrandpa as he just got his BA Hons Film and Television production. I am soooooo proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans. But you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too."

