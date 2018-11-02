Dundalk IT Sport wins top gong a local awards

DKIT Sport has won the ‘Best Employee Development’ Award at the Louth Business Awards 2018.

DKIT Sport opened its doors in June 2015 and is part of the Aura Holohan Group, an Irish owned private company with over 30 years’ experience in the Leisure industry. DKIT is open to the public for Memberships and includes a gym, swimming pool and health suite as well as a sports dome which includes a high-performance strength and conditioning zone and indoor sports and training pitches.

The group has had a hugely successful year to date winning numerous awards for Disability Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Systems. DKIT Sport has previously won the Louth Business Award for ‘Best Training Initiative’ and the White Flag Gold Standard in 2017.

The Group was recently ranked in the Top 30 Best Large Workplaces in Ireland 2018 in the ‘Great Place to Work’ (GPTW) awards coming in at number 23. This is the second year running that the company has made this listing.

The groups Aspire programme has been hugely successful for DKIT Sport’s employee development. Kelly Gaffney, the Operations Manager at DKIT Sport has been the driving force who has encouraged all of the staff to avail of this career development programme for cross training. To date in their current staff list they have had 10 staff members out of 22 avail of the cross training in different departments.

Shane Mc Keever, an employee at DKIT Sport, began his journey joining the team as a part time party host supervising and entertaining kid's. Through on-site customer service and administrative training, Shane then graduated to a pitch attendant role.

When he completed his gym instructor qualification he obtained the role of gym instructor in the centre. The management team then facilitated further training with shadowing of the gym team, assigning a mentor and arranged for specific external training with TRX training. Shane is an invaluable team member who continues to massively contribute to the diversity and high standard within the team.

Key to the success of DKIT Sport is the support it has received from Dundalk Institute of Technology to deliver on enabling a positive impact in the community. DKIT’s mission is to ‘To Improve the Health and Wellbeing of Our Communities Through Exercise, Sport and Active Lifestyles’ and they work to employ, teach and help the people in the community on that basis. They have built up key working relationships with various charities, schools, community groups, special needs groups and sports groups to increase levels of participation in sport and fitness.

The centre caters to local community and special needs groups including Rehab Care also sponsors several events and clubs in the community includingthe Dundalk 10K and Dundalk Sport Ladies GAA. This year in particular DKIT Sport has raised awareness and funds for the Local Day Care Centre, the Birches Alzheimer Day Care centre and the Irish Heart Foundation. Each Christmas they also help Dundalk Dog Rescue to assist with building their new dog rescue centre in the town.

DKIT Sport has just launched a new project which is helping new mothers get back into exercise or starting exercise by them bringing their new baby to class with their specialist pre and post-natal instructor Siobhan Shaw. This is open to the public as well as members to help guide new mothers back to fitness but also help with the social aspect of getting out and meeting like-minded people.

DKIT Sport and the Aura Leisure continues to excel and raise industry standards. The Group recently launched the Aura Training Academy which is committed to enabling people to achieve quality learning opportunities through their training courses with internationally recognised qualifications across a broad spectrum of courses. These courses are available to both their staff and the public. Aura Training Academy courses include Swim Teaching, Lifeguard, FAR – First Aid Responder, AED, Pool Plant Room Operations, Pool Water Treatment, CFR – Cardiac First Responder, Manual Handling and Fire Training. These courses are all available at Aura Letterkenny to both the public and staff.