Deaths in Dundalk, Friday November 2, 2018

The death has occurred of Nan Lawless of Mulholland Avenue and Park Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in St Francis Nursing Home. Nan, beloved sister of Geraldine, Sheila Lynch, Billy and the late Pat and Norah. Deeply regretted by her sisters, brother, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her brother Billy’s home, Brook Street, from 11am on Friday. Removal on Saturday, morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Maguire of Redfield, Lixnaw, Kerry and Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Kerry. Pre-deceased by his brother John and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Eamonn, Thomas and Kevin, daughters Ann, Rebecca and Charlotte, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners John, Colum, Anita, Mary, Mags and Mike, grandchildren Thomas, Liam, Sarah, Tom, Sonny, Alexandra, Cuán and Jack, brothers Kevin, James and Tony, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday the 2nd November from 4pm-8pm. Requiem Mass for Thomas (Tom) Maguire will take place on Saturday the 3rd of November at 12pm in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Stroke Unit, University Hospital, Kerry”.

The death has occurred of Olive Sillery of Branigans Cross, Collon and Drumcar

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Sadly missed by her friends and relatives.

Reposing at Watters Funeral Home, Collon, Friday at 3pm with Funeral Service in Collon Church of Ireland at 4pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace