Dundalk Young Irelands GFC hosting charity boxing night

Dundalk Young Irelands GFC are hosting a boxing fight night in the Carnbeg Hotel on November 2 from 7pm.

Chairman of the Dundalk Young Ireland's GFC Barry McDermott said: “The night is being held in conjunction with the Irish Association of Lourdes Volunteers, with all proceeds going to the two organisations.

“We sent twenty volunteers over to Lourdes earlier this year and we hope to double that number when we send volunteers over this June.

“On the night there will be 12 fights in total, made up of ladies and gents fights. Each will be three and a half minutes long.”

The Gaelic Football Club's Chairman went on to praise the competitors for their dedication and hard work.

He said: “The competitors have been training for the last ten weeks, three nights a week. They have put an awful lot of their own time to into it to help raise money for good causes. They're a credit to themselves.”

There will be “hampers galore” up for grabs in raffles which will be held throughout the night.

“Each one of the competitors went out to get sponsors and sold tickets to get people to come along on the night. They've done a fantastic job so far. I would urge people to snap up the tickets.”

If you would like to support Dundalk Young Irelands GFC and the Irish Association of Lourdes Volunteers you can donate any of the members of Dundalk via the Dundalk Young Irelands Facebook page or contact Barry McDermott on 0872022470.

Tickets are priced at €20.