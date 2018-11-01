North Louth artists host pop-up exhibition

North Louth Artists continue to celebrate their 50th Anniversary in this pop-up exhibition of works on paper, print and sculpture in An Tain Arts Centre.

Artists include: John O'Connor, Ciara Agnew, Derek Bell, Siobhan Conygham, Gerry Clarke, Ominous Omin, Robert Kelly, Patricia Murphy, Irene Woods, Paula Eigenheer, Sandra Bell, Rosemary Warren, Patrick Conyngham and Alva Gallagher.

The exhibition runs from Thursday, November 1st to Saturday, November 2nd.

See: www.facebook.com/events/2268540560048740/