Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday November 1, 2018
The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Maguire of Redfield, Lixnaw, Kerry and Dundalk
On 31st October, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Kerry. Pre-deceased by his brother John and sister Mary.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, Sons Eamonn, Thomas and Kevin, Daughters Ann, Rebecca and Charlotte, Sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law and partners John, Colum, Anita, Mary, Mags and Mike. Grandchildren Thomas, Liam, Sarah, Tom, Sonny, Alexandra, Cuán and Jack. Brothers Kevin, James and Tony. Sisters Kathleen and Margaret. Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home on Friday the 2nd November from 4-8pm. Requiem mass for Thomas (Tom) Maguire will take place on Saturday the 3rd of November at 12:00 pm in St. Peter and Paul's church Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela cemetary.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to The stroke Unit University Hospital Kerry.
