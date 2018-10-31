Motorists warn of 'serious' fog conditions around Dundalk

Local motorists have taken to social media this evening to warn about the 'serious' fog which has descended on the area tonight.

Lordship, Ballymac, Dundalk itself and many areas of north Louth are currently covered in fog.

There are also reports of poor visibility on the roads in Dromiskin and Knockbridge.

Some people have even reported that cars have had to pull over due to the conditions this evening.

Take care if out driving tonight.