Man (58) found not guilty of assault on girl (12) at Louth home

A 58-year-old man has been found not guilty of a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl at her family's former County Louth home. The offence allegedly took place almost twenty years ago when the accused was carrying out painting work at the house.

The accused denied the charge which arose from an incident that was stated to have occurred between June 1998 and June the following year, Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court heard.

The complainant, now aged 32, told she was by herself doing her homework and was dressed in her school uniform. She said she became uncomfortable as the accused started to talk in a sexual way.

She went to get masking tape for him. As he went to take it from her she said he quickly manoeuvred himself to grab her in the vaginal area.

She made a statement to the Gardai about the matter in 2015 after undergoing counselling.

The trial conducted on camera ran over three days and the jury retired before lunch on Tuesday to deliberate. They took under an hour to reach their verdict.