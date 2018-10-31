Dundalk in the grips of final fever

Cup final fever has well and truly hit Dundalk this week, as the Lilywhite Army readies itself for the - now annual - march on the Aviva Stadium for this Sunday's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final clash with Cork City.

The town has been awash with colour - black and white being the preferred choice, of course - in the lead up to the showpiece event, with flags, bunting and 'whatever you're having yourself' adorning many streets and homes across the area.

Local councillor Maria Doyle says the impact of Dundalk FC's success in recent years has been a huge boon for the town and the community.

“The achievements of Stephen Kenny and Dundalk FC over the past few years have been phenomenal. It's been a major boost for the town. I see it through the eyes of the children at the school where I am a teacher.”

She continues: “Their enthusiasm and joy after each of the team's wins has been wonderful to witness.

“I'd like to congratulate Stephen and all at the Club, both players and staff, and wish them well in the final.”

The club's strong, and continued links within the community are bearing much fruit, according to local councillor Conor Keelan.

“Dundalk’s Community Partnership with Dundalk Credit Union has also been very beneficial for the local community. It has led to increased investment in community coaching and Dundalk FC is actively involved at primary, secondary and at third level.”

He added: “I also like the significant support and attention given to the youth teams and the fact that they also use the playing surface. The ethos is very much: One Team – One Dream.”

The true measure of the club's impact on the area and its people shines through most during times of hardship, said Cllr Ruairi O Murchu.

“The greatness of community like this is best measured by the compassion of its members.

“This is especially true when a fan passes away – the club and fellow fan tributes, the fundraising, the rallying around – that, importantly, bring immeasurable comfort to those who have been bereaved.”

Local TD Peter Fitzpatrick also pointed to a bright future for the club.

“Mal Brannigan is doing a fantastic job as CEO, I had the pleasure of meeting with him some weeks ago,” he said, speaking to the Democrat last week.

“Mal is very ambitious and has big plans for the Club, which I’m sure will lead Dundalk FC to many more successful years,” he added.

Check out our 20-PAGE pullout further on in this week’s edition