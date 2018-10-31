Dundalk Municipal District to honour Dundalk FC at homecoming event

Dundalk Municipal District will host a homecoming event for Dundalk FC on Monday, 5th November 2018 at Market Square, Dundalk to mark the club’s sporting achievements this year in winning the Airtricity premier division title - the team’s fourth league title in five years.

The event will kick off at 6pm with music from Who’s Eddie.

Following this, Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, Councillor Conor Keelan, will welcome the team and their manager, Stephen Kenny to the stage.

Speaking ahead of the homecoming, Cllr Keelan said: “Dundalk FC are an inspiration to their fans and aspiring footballers alike.

"We’re delighted to host this event to pay tribute to the fantastic results this great group of players has achieved, under the guidance of a strong management team, headed up by Stephen Kenny. We’re looking forward to welcoming the club’s fans to Market Square on Monday and we know the club are looking forward to sharing this special occasion with their supporters.”