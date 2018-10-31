Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday October 31 2018

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mullen of Ravensdale, Louth / Jonesboro, Armagh

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father to his sons and daughters.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughter in law, sons in law, his ten adoring grandchildren, his brother Arthur and all the family circle.

Reposing at his home, 54 Lower Foughill Rd, on Wednesday 31st from 12 noon until 10 pm.

House private on the morning of the funeral, Thursday 1st November, with requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Jonesborough, followed by burial at Church Hill Cemetery, Jonesborough.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maggie (Margaret) KING (née Cunningham) of Crosstown, Corcreaghy, Dundalk, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan



In her 97th year, peacefully, at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband James. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home, Main Street, Carrickmacross, on Wednesday, 31st October, from 4pm until 8pm and on Thursday, 1st November, from 3pm until removal to St. Enda's Church, Killanny, arriving at 6:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 2nd November, at 10:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Carrick Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Paddy Hughes of Bothár na Feirme, Dundalk, Louth



On October 29 2018 peacefully in Beaumont Hospital. Paddy much loved husband of the late Olive née Hoey and devoted father of Colin and loving grandad of Rachel, Ewan, and Ben and brother of Fidelma Faulkner the late Peggy Gribben, and Gerry.

Deeply regretted by his son, grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 11am until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45 to The Church of the Holy Family arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Byrne (née Carpenter) of Hurlestone, Ardee, Louth and formerly of Grangegeeth

Peacefully in St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by her loving family and staff of St. Bridgets Ward.

Predeceased by her loving husband Anthony, sister Nellie and brothers John & Pat. Sadly missed by her sons Peter, Pat, Aidan & David, daughters Patricia, Elaine, Claire & Maeve, 12 granchildren, brother Fr. Matt Carpenter, sister Bridie Arnold (UK), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence (A92HN84) on Wednesday from 5pm-8pm and Thursday from 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10:30am to arrive to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, Ardee for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

May she rest in peace





