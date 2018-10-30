ALONE charity seeks locals to visit elderly people across Dundalk

ALONE North-East are looking for volunteers to visit older people in their homes across Dundalk.

The volunteers for the Irish charity would be asked to visit their appointed older person once per week at an agreed time.

If this is something you are interested in you can contact ALONE using the below details:

Dundalk: County Hall, Alphonsus Rd, Dundalk - By appointment (Mon and Thurs 9.30am - 5pm)

Call Us: 042 939 2934 / 086 043 1379

Ardee: Ardee Library, Market Street, Ardee -

By appointment (Thurs 10am - 2pm)

Call Us: 086 022 6577

See: www://volunteering.force.com/OpportunityDetail for further details.