Pumpkin Festival taking place in Dundalk tonight

Looking for a way to entertain the family over the midterm break? Head out to the Blackrock Pumpkin Carnival tonight where you'll be guaranteed some spooktacular fun.

The agenda for the pumpkin carving festival is below:

Blackrock Pumpkin Carnival – Tuesday 30th October 2018



As Celtic festival of Samhain approaches marking the beginning of winter and the ‘darker half’ of the year it is also a time when the ‘door’ to the otherworld opens allowing evil spirits, ghouls and creatures to pass through to our world.

6:30pm – The Blackrock Pumpkin Carnival invites families to come dressed up to place their carved pumpkins on the promenade wall to warn off these evil ghosts and ghouls entering the village during Halloween.

“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble”

Come and watch the three white witches brew up a protection spell at the most mythical place in the village, the Sundial! Broom parking will be available.

7:00pm – Join The BlackWalk with the creepy Samba Band crew to the beach to cast the protection spell over the village and banish the evil Halloween spirits.

– Enjoy spooktacular candlelit piano playing on the beach with scary surprises!

8:00pm – Take your Pumpkin home