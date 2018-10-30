Bellurgan Park to host second Louth Craftmark Winter Fair   

Complimentary tickets are now available for the second Louth Craftmark Winter Fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 16, 17 and 18 next.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which attracted huge crowds, once again the Fair will take place at the beautiful and historic setting of Bellurgan Park House, Dundalk.

Free tickets are available from the Louth Craftmark website: www.louthcraftmark.com

This is a high-quality craft fair with a difference. The three-day Louth Craftmark Winter Fair offers a showcase of the finest locally made crafts. It presents a pre-Christmas opportunity to purchase quality products with local provenance in the beautiful, historic setting of Bellurgan Park House.

Exhibitors will include Dundalk-based Cathy Prendergast, internationally renowned as a leading designer and maker of fine, high-quality leather bags and Carlingford-based Garrett Mallon, an award-winning maker of handmade contemporary jewellery.

Also exhibiting will be well-known local visual artists Orla Barry, Fiona Quigley and artisan candle maker, Karen Lavelle of Solise.

“Louth Craftmark is a unique collective of North East-based talented craftspeople, who have come together to provide mutual support,” said ceramic artist Sarah McKenna of Louth Craftmark.

“We are a group of 49 makers and visual artists based in and around County Louth. The creative disciplines of our membership include Ceramics, Print, Jewellery, Textiles, Woodwork, Furniture, Sculpture and Painting.”

Through its support of local craft entrepreneurs, Louth Craftmark has ensured that the region has a flourishing design, craft and art sector where makers and their work are valued, developed and celebrated.

The Fair takes place from 1.00pm to 9.00pm on the Friday, and from 10.00am to 6.00pm on the Saturday and Sunday. A mulled wine reception takes place at 6.00pm on the Friday.

Admission on the door is €5 with children free.

Set within its own 390 acres of land, 18th century Bellurgan Park House, with its completely original features, proves an incomparable location.

There will be artisan food for sale for consumption on the premises from the award-winning Monaghan-based Blasta Street Kitchen.