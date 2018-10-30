Louth TD Gerry Adams launches peace process cook book

Louth TD Gerry Adams has launched his very own cook book revealing his best-kept secret recipes from the peace process.

The Negotiators Cookbook, which is being marketed as the must-have Christmas present for this year promises to "detail the efforts of two of the insiders, Ted Howell and Pádraic Wilson to sustain the stamina and energy of the Sinn Féin negotiating team during years of high-level negotiations" and includes many of the groups recipes.

Watch the video of Gerry talking about the cookbook in a "very remote location" in the video below.

The book contains the Sinn Fein politician's favourite receipes for soup, home-baked bread, pasta dishes, salads, hams, pies, fish dishes or veggie meals, fine desserts and exotic moist fruit cakes.

A blurb for the book says: “These dishes would grace any dinner table. They are also healthy and nourishing. They helped to sustain the peace process.”

www.sinnfeinbookshop.com/the-negotiators-cookbook-best-kept-secret-of-the-irish-peace-process-signed-by-gerry-adams-td-ted-howell-padraic-wilson/