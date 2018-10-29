Higgins the winner in every Louth box as Dustin the Turkey and Christ the King also feature

The outcome of the Presidential Election in the Louth Dail Constituency (where 21 of the 179 Ballot Boxes are in East Meath), was settled as soon as the total of the first 20 boxes was revealed.

Michael D. Higgins was on 58% and barely budged from that winning perch as the morning’s ‘lack of drama’ unfolded. The spacious Count facility, at the Dundalk F.C. Youth Development Centre on the Carrick Road in Dundalk, proved popular with the Count Staff and with the Tally Team, despite it being the first outing for everyone ‘on the astro turf surface’.

The cross party tally team comprised of Sinn Fein, Labour and Green party activists with a few others also giving vital support in producing one of the most complete tallies of the day.

The key outcome was that the Michael D. Higgins vote, at 26,291, was up by 6,000 on 2011. The Sean Gallagher vote plunged to 2,934, down from 17,027 in the intervening seven years. The Sinn Fein vote had also dropped, but not as drastically, to 4,175 on this occasion.

The national surprise packet, Peter Casey, polled well in Louth, but his support at 16.4% was a good deal less than his 23% nationally. Nevertheless, his 7,223 votes in Louth would probably get him a seat in a Dail Election.

Turnout was also down significantly, from 56% in 2011 to just over 41% this time.

A feature of the poll was that there very little variation in the outcome in the five Council Electoral areas. The Higgins vote was at 61% in the Laytown-Bettystown Local Electoral Area (LEA), he was at 60% in Dundalk South, and just dropping to 55% in the Ardee Council area, the area where Casey polled most strongly, at 18%. Gavin Duffy was probably the most affected by the even spread of the support as he got little or no bounce from being the ‘local’ candidate.

He fared best in the Drogheda Council area, with 7% of the poll, and garnered just 5.5% in the Laytown-Bettystown LEA. In his local Whitecross NS, in Julianstown, Duffy did reach 8.3%, but with Michael D. Higgins achieving 54% there, the enormity of the gap was very evident. Gallagher, the ‘local’ man in 2011, saw his vote in Blackrock, for example, drop from 636 there in 2011, to just 116 this time.

The Dragon would not be breathing fire in to his campaign, in the wee county of Louth, on this showing. Joan Freeman, in securing 5% of the vote in Louth, will be mindful that her message of wellness and mindfulness did not resonate on this occasion.

For the record Higgins scored well in Bothar Brugha box 5 in Drogheda, at 73%, in Bay Estate box 4 in Dundalk at 73%, in the Old Hill box 4 in Drogheda, at 72%, and in the Baltray box, at 70%.

Peter Casey had his best outcomes in Tenure with 87 votes, in a Knockbridge box with 86 votes, in the Bush Tech. box at 84 votes and in Ballapousta, at 73 votes. Liadh Ni Riada had the best Sinn Fein vote haul in the Sheelagh box, with 99 votes; at Monksland with 61 votes, and in two Muirhevnamor boxes with 52 and 49 votes respectively.

Her best Drogheda score was at Ballsgrove box 2, with 47 votes. This is the first political joust in Louth in a long time where Sinn Fein did not win the Sheelagh box, as the Higgins vote of 129 saw him prevail by thirty votes.

The ‘Blasphemy Referendum’ ballot papers, of no concern to the Tally Team, were dutifully scrutinised by the count staff, and in due course it was announced that the ‘Yes’ had prevailed with 65.7% support, slightly higher than the 64.9% nationally.

To end on a lighter note, the spoiled votes were a lot lower than anticipated as the ‘keyboard warriors’ obviously stayed at home. The biggest winner of spoiled voter support was the journalist Gemma O’Doherty.

She had failed to get enough Council nominations to get her on to the ballot paper, but in Louth she secured about 20 ‘add on’ votes. Christ The King followed with about 8, but Dustin the Turkey will not be feathering his political nest in the Louth Constituency any time soon as he only managed to get 2 scratches on this outing - the project to extend the DART to Termonfeckin looks doomed.

One driver will be able to reclaim his licence, his chosen form of identification, as it had slipped in to the Ballot box! A surprising number Polling Cards ended up in the Ballot Boxes as the Electoral staff were obliged to give voters back their polling card under the new GDPR regulations.