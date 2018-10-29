Louth GAA club pen poignant tribute to 'staunch' clubman Ciaran Reid

The death has occurred of staunch Glyde Rangers' clubman Ciaran Reid.

Ciaran started his playing career with the Tallanstown side at U12 level, going up to minor, before moving on to adult level with Glyde Rangers; winning a junior championship medal in 1996 and a 2B winners medal in 2000, as well as a number of league winners medals in his playing career.

Most of Ciaran's football was as a defender, where he was noted as a tough, but fair opponent and not an easy player to pass.

I think it was him that coined the phrase 'give her sixty', meaning get the ball down the other team's end as soon as possible.

When he retired he still was very much involved with our club, indeed up until his untimely and sad passing was the health and safety officer with the club; a position he held for many years.

Ciaran also involved himself with the coaching and management of the Ladies team, at which he also had success.

He had no problems when asked to sponsor our club and for our 2017 final appearance sponsored some t shirts for the squad from his business Ciaran Reid Security. He was known as 'Spanner' far and wide, for some unknown reason.

Ciaran left us far too early, but the respect in which he was held was shown in the huge attendance at his funeral. The guard of honour provided by the Ladies and Mens teams showed the esteem he was held by all in the Glyde Rangers club.

Ciaran will always be remembered by all who knew him as a decent human being.

To his wife Paula and his three children David, Lauren and Stephen, parents, Anna and Patsy and brothers Niall, Padraig and

Liam we extend our deepest sympathy.

May you rest in peace Ciaran.

Ar dheis go raibh a Anaim.

Glyde Rangers GFC