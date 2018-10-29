Dundalk man scoops award for Best Sports Blog in Ireland

Darren McCann from Knockbridge, Dundalk picked up the award last Thursday night for Best Sports Blog at the 2018 Blog Awards Ireland for his cycling blog called 'uptheroad.ie'

Darren races for Cuchulainn CC and writes about his trials and tribulations on the bike.

He started writing his blogs as ways of processing his thoughts and frustrations about his 'cycling career' and never in a million years believed his blogs would become so popular among so many people.

He had a difficult year this year as he had a bad crash at the finish in a race in Dunboyne which resulted in him being out of work for five weeks and off the bike for nearly three months with shoulder surgery in between.

Well done on the award Darren!