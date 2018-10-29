WATCH: Just penguins in the Antarctic supporting Dundalk FC

Dundalk man Cormac Cullen is currently working in Antarctica and has somehow managed to train penguins there to chant along in support of Dundalk FC.

The video appeared on local man Cian Carroll's Twitter feed today.

He explained the background to the hilarious video.

"A mate who's working in Antarctic posted an Instagram story of him whipping out a Dundalk flag in front of a load of emperor penguins. He'd chant "White army" and the penguins would croak, then "Black army" and they'd croak again. One of the best things I've ever seen."