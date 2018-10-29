Deaths in Dundalk - Monday October 29 2018

The death has occurred of Frankie Sweeney of Riverstown, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, in his 91st year, at his home in Riverstown, Ardee. Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Anthony. Sadly missed by his son Martin, his daughter Anne, sisters Bernadette Byrne, Stabannon and Theresa Graham, Australia, his son-in-law David, granddaughter Sinead, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Martin's residence in Riverstown on Monday the 29th from 2pm until 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to The Church of The Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace