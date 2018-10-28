Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday October 28 2018

The death has occurred of Eddie Cronin of Saint Clement`s Park, Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday October 26 2018, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his daughter Carol, parents William and Hanora. Eddie, beloved husband of Phyllis (née Woods) and loving dad of Elaine Heading, Arlene Bell and Gary.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, brothers Tony, Noel, Willie, Gerard and John, sisters Eileen, Marie and Margaret, sons in-law David and Paul, grandchildren Jessica, Rebecca, Jamie, Caoimhe, Maria and Robin, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Saint Clement's Park from Saturday afternoon 4pm to 8pm and Sunday 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tommy Bradley of Stickillen, Ardee, Louth

On October 27 2018, peacefully in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving family; daughter Jean and son John, grandchildren Sean, Neil, Craig and Rachel, son-in-law Ian, daughter-in-law Sue, sisters Claire and Dolores, brothers Johnny, Fintan and Eugene, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Tommy will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home, Ardee on Sunday 28 from 12 noon to 8pm.

Funeral home private on Monday morning please. Removal on Monday morning at 10:45am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace