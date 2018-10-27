Presidential Election 2018
UPDATES: Michael D Higgins leading well as counting continues at Dundalk centre
Counting
12.52
A happy Drogheda man in Oriel Park - a rarity indeed...
For the first time in years, my team has won at Oriel Park! @MichaelDHiggins pic.twitter.com/qIUlqmFmax— Ged Nash (@geraldnash) October 27, 2018
Michael D Higgins is looking good to be returned as President of Ireland for another term, as counting continues at the Co Louth count centre in Dundalk this afternoon.
12.33
Early concession from Sean Gallagher
It is clear President Michael D Higgins @MichaelDHiggins will be re-elected for a second term and I congratulate him and wish him success in the years ahead. #Aras18 #Aras2018 (2 of 2)— Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) October 27, 2018
12.29
Local councillor Ruairi O Murchu crunching the numbers in Dundalk
12.15
All boxes opened in Louth just adding up the sums #Aras18 #Aras2018 @rtenews @TOTTDundalk @DundalkDemocrat @Argus @NewstalkFM @irish_news @Independent_ie @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/QkQg6OCu1R— Eugene Garvey (@EugeneGarveyLu) October 27, 2018
12.05
Count in Louth so far #Aras18 #Aras2018 @rtenews @TOTTDundalk @DundalkDemocrat @Argus @NewstalkFM @irish_news @Independent_ie pic.twitter.com/bnFG0tr5Aw— Eugene Garvey (@EugeneGarveyLu) October 27, 2018
MIDDAY TALLY UPDATE
Micheal is currently on 58.8 percent, with Peter Casey in second on 16.4 percent. Liadh Ni Riada is in third place on 8.8 percent.
Michael D Higgins is looking good to be returned as President of Ireland for another term, as counting gets underway at the Co Louth count centre in Dundalk this morning.
11am
Currently, as the tallies come in, Michael D has 59.1 percent of the vote, with challenger Peter Casey on 16.1 percent. Sinn Fein's Liadh Ni Riada is in third with 8.8 percent. Sean Gallagher is on 6.2 percent, Joan Freeman is on 5.3 percent and Gavin Duffy is on 4.6 percent.
