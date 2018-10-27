UPDATES: Michael D Higgins leading well as counting continues at Dundalk centre

12.52

A happy Drogheda man in Oriel Park - a rarity indeed...

For the first time in years, my team has won at Oriel Park! ⁦@MichaelDHiggins⁩ pic.twitter.com/qIUlqmFmax — Ged Nash (@geraldnash) October 27, 2018

Michael D Higgins is looking good to be returned as President of Ireland for another term, as counting continues at the Co Louth count centre in Dundalk this afternoon.

12.33

Early concession from Sean Gallagher

It is clear President Michael D Higgins @MichaelDHiggins will be re-elected for a second term and I congratulate him and wish him success in the years ahead. #Aras18 #Aras2018 (2 of 2) — Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) October 27, 2018

12.29

Local councillor Ruairi O Murchu crunching the numbers in Dundalk

12.15

12.05

MIDDAY TALLY UPDATE

Micheal is currently on 58.8 percent, with Peter Casey in second on 16.4 percent. Liadh Ni Riada is in third place on 8.8 percent.

Michael D Higgins is looking good to be returned as President of Ireland for another term, as counting gets underway at the Co Louth count centre in Dundalk this morning.

11am

Currently, as the tallies come in, Michael D has 59.1 percent of the vote, with challenger Peter Casey on 16.1 percent. Sinn Fein's Liadh Ni Riada is in third with 8.8 percent. Sean Gallagher is on 6.2 percent, Joan Freeman is on 5.3 percent and Gavin Duffy is on 4.6 percent.