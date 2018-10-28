SEAN FARRELL: ‘Dundalk people really take great pride in their town’

Sean Farrell is the Centre Manager for the Marshes Shopping Centre. He was appointed to the role in April 2017.

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

It would have to be Marshes Shopping Centre closely followed by Dundalk FC.

What would your perfect day in the local area be and why?

A warm summer’s day in Blackrock with my family concluding with an evening in Oriel Park to see Dundalk playing

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

I would like to see the current cycle routes throughout the town revisited to assess the practicalities of certain lanes.

What annoys you most about the town?

Personally, I find the most annoying thing to be the poor opinion of the town held by some people.

As it is often associated with crime; for example, during the Celtic Tiger I recall reading a description of Dundalk as “tough, dour, and charmless” in the Lonely Planet Tourism Bible. Thankfully however, this antiquated impression is changing.

What plans do you have for the rest of the year?

I am looking forward to Christmas which is my favourite time of year.

I really enjoy the atmosphere in Marshes Shopping Centre throughout the Christmas season especially when bringing my children and grandson to see Santa Claus in his grotto!

How would you describe Dundalk people?

I consider the people of Dundalk to possess a great community spirit.

Dundalk people really take great pride in their town.

Where’s the best place to go for a walk in the local area?

I find the Navvy Bank on the point road to be an ideal walking route,

I really enjoying walking down to Sailor’s Point on a clear day with my family and taking in the beautiful scenery.

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

I believe the town would benefit greatly with more amenities aimed at young people; like a large youth centre with a wide variety of facilities.

What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

My first prominent memory would be going to Oriel Park with my dad, (early 70s), and watching Tommy McConville and Turlough O’ Connor- two football greats!

And of course, the statutory cup of hot Bovril at half time.

What’s your favourite story you’ve heard about Dundalk?

I love the story of Daniel O’ Connell, great liberator of Irish Catholics, attending the opening Mass of St Patrick’s Cathedral in 1842.

I find the history of St. Patricks to be particularly fascinating, the fact that it was built in response to local people secretly celebrating mass in sheds during the time of Penal Laws illustrates both the unyielding faith and defiance of tyranny entrenched within the people of Dundalk throughout history.

What’s your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

“I will yeah”- what a paradox when in reality this translates into “you have no chance”.

Where is your favourite pub in Dundalk and why?

There are so many fabulous pubs in Dundalk that provide a wide range of live entertainment, so it is difficult to single out one.

What do you think of the local arts scene?

Dundalk certainly has a lot to offer in this area.

An Tain Arts Centre provides wonderful opportunities for people of all ages to engage with the arts.

The Spirit Store is also an excellent platform for aspiring artists and hosts a variety of entertainment.

Is there anything you think Dundalk’s arts scene is lacking/could do with more of?

My daughter recently graduated college and one of her modules was based on Shakespeare, I remember her saying she would have loved to have been able to see a variety of Shakespeare’s plays performed in the local area.