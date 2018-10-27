Louth County Council on shortlist for top national award

Louth County Council has been shortlisted in the Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award category, sponsored by Colas Bitumen Emulsions, for its work on returning vacant houses to use for social tenants. As part of this initiative by Louth County Council, 38 properties have been tenanted, while 21 houses currently have contractors on site, with another 27 in the pipeline to be surveyed and tendered.

Engineers Ireland is also urging the Louth public to now vote online for what they consider to be the best overall national Engineering Project of the Year before the midnight deadline of Friday, 2 November.

In what is the ninth year of the Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards, Caroline Spillane, Engineers Ireland Director General, highlighted the quality of entries: “The Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards showcase and celebrate the pioneering and innovative work that is carried out by Irish engineers both at home and abroad. The Returning Vacant Homes to use for Social Tenants project by Louth County Council embodies real engineering initiative and skill and sets a very high standard in its category.

“I would encourage the Louth public to now get involved and to have their say in the Engineering Project of the Year Award category and to vote online for the engineering project they think has made the greatest impact on society over the last 12 months before the midnight deadline on Friday, 2 November”.