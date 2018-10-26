Proud day at Ardee Community School

The annual Attendance Award ceremony was held in Ardee Community School last Friday.

It was organised by Ms. Bridget Smith, the school’s Home School Liaison Officer.

Successful students were awarded certificates in recognition of the fact that they had never missed a single day at school for the academic year 2017/2018.

There were 72 students in all across all year groups.

This is a wonderful achievement. Many proud parents were in attendance to see their sons and daughters received their awards.

The school would like to Congratulate these students and their parents.