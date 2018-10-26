Dundalk artist Eimear wins inaugural north east award

Dundalk artist Eimear Murphy is the very first recipient of the 'First Solo Award'.

The award gives recent graduates in the North East Region the opportunity to have their first solo exhibition in the Droichead Gallery.

Eimear's exhibition runs at their gallery until the 17th November and is titled 'Shape. Heap, thing.'

The exhibition looks at familiar materials and shapes, questioning what an object is and how human or natural forces have influenced the design. Shape. Heap, thing houses sculpture and drawings. These artworks are created from or inspired by textures and forms which may be found in your home and your environments. Through manipulating and colliding these materials (which have definite functions) viewers are invited to consider their origin and potential. With this in mind they are invited to interact with Shape. Heap, thing with senses, including touch.

Graduating from the National College of Art and Design in 2015 in the History Art & Fine Art, Eimear Murphy was awarded Firestation Artists' Studios Sculpture Workshop, Graduate Residency. There she realised a landmark sculpture commission from Dublin Port Company. 'Drop' is on permanent display at the Dublin Port’s sculpture garden on Alexandra Road.

Shape. Heap, thing 2018, Droichead Art’s Centre is Murphy’s first solo exhibition, awarded to her through Droichead Art’s Centre’s First Solo Exhibition Initiative. She has exhibited throughout Ireland, most notably ‘Industry’ 2018 Solstice Arts Centre, Navan, ‘Lacuna’ 2017 Taylor Galleries, Dublin and ‘Veins’ 2016 Molesworth Gallery, Dublin.