Court hears 77,000 cigarettes seized at Dundalk address

A 44 year old man who took responsibility for over 77,000 cigarettes that were found during a Revenue search in County Louth, had sentencing adjourned at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Edward Stokes of Road Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk admitted being concerned in the evasion of duty and the attempted evasion of duty, at an address at Woodville Manor, Dundalk on November 15th 2016.

The court heard last Thursday how Revenue officials searched the address at 5.30am.

A woman answered the door but the defendant said he took full responsibility for the items seized saying “It has nothing to do with her”.

He said he got it in ‘the market’ but claimed he forgot which one.

Seven brands of cigarettes without a tax stamp and one brand of fine cut tobacco were found in a structure in the back garden.

The court was told 77,200 cigarettes and 700 grams of tobacco were seized, representing a potential loss to the state of €33,880.32.

The court heard the accused said he was aware of the contents of the parcels and claimed he had been asked to hold them for someone else.

Judge Martina Baxter adjourned sentencing to the 30th of November, so more details could be obtained about reference in the Probation report to a previous conviction and a letter could be produced for the court in relation to a proposed training course.