‘Carnival of Light’ parade to launch Dundalk Frostival Winter Festival

Dundalk BIDS, in association with the town centre businesses, will officially launch this year’s Frostival Winter Festival on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th of November.

The schedule of events for Frostival 2018 features free festive activities for the entire family including the exciting new addition of a Carnival of Light parade set to provide an amazing spectacle of light, drama, theatrics and fun.

Making the announcement, town centre commercial manager, Martin McElligott explained: “We are really excited about this new event in the Frostival programme. The Carnival of Light parade takes place on the Friday night and will weave its way through the streets, transforming the town centre into a huge stage. It’s not just a Christmas parade - it’s a full on, majestic, Carnival-esque event.”

Martin continued: “Frostival marks the start of the Christmas season each year in Dundalk Town Centre and gets everyone into the festive spirit. It has been a huge success over the last few years with recent additions like the Christmas Markets, Frostival Express Train and Santa’s Grotto proving to be a big hit with families, as well as the traditional switching on of the Christmas illuminations as Dundalk Lights Up for the festive season.”

He added: “We like to see the festival evolve each year.

“It is important to explore new avenues as well as retain a mix of old favourites such as the free children’s amusements. Frostival Dundalk is The festival to bring the whole family to for a magical Christmas experience like no other. So save the dates - Friday and Saturday, November 23rd and 24th.

“We will be announcing more details as we approach Frostival and look forward to seeing everyone there”.