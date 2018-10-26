Dundalk for Change group hit out at Louth TD Fitzpatrick's 'abortion concerns'

Dundalk for Change, a "non-partisan, community group who focus on issues that affect Dundalk people locally and nationally", have hit out at Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick's stance on abortion legislation and urged the TD not to "use this bill for his election campaign as an Independent".

Deputy Fitzpatrick Louth TD said that he was "alarmed" by some of the proposals laid out in the abortion bill and has said that TD's are "being rushed to vote on this legislation, with very little time being given to debating its contents."

The Dundalk for Change group

The Abortion Bill was passed in the Dáil last Tuesday, October 23. 102 TD's voted in favour and 12 voted against, with seven TDs abstaining.

The legislation was drawn up after a Referendum held in May which approved the removal of the constitutional ban on abortion in Ireland.

In response to the local TD's comments, Syd Delz, and Philip Corrway, the chairpersons of Dundalk for Change said: "Peter Fitzpatrick claims the public was not visited for said legislation. The bill was published before the vote and we were constantly told by said Deputy that this will be what will happen if we vote against his wishes to not Repeal the eighth amendment.

"Dundalk for change, formerly known as Dundalk for choice has sent Deputy Fitzpatrick several questions on this, he doesn't answer to, yet claims to speak for the broad public."

"We harshly disagree with Deputy Fitzpatrick on his claim that the public is against this bill. Not once in the entire campaign was he willing to engage with parents who sought terminations due to fatal fetal abnormalities, instead, he walked out and refused to listen.

"Not once was he willing to engage with the side canvassing for a yes vote or actually went to see his constituents at the door as multiple councillors and TDs did during the campaign. We strongly urge Deputy Fitzpatrick to not use this bill for his election campaign as an Independent. We are willing to discuss this matter with him as we always have been. 102 TDs also representatives of the public he speaks off voted for the bill in the Dail. He forgets to mention that only 12 didn't."

The spokespersons for Dundalk for Change added: "Abortion has to be accessible. It is fundamentally wrong to allow healthcare professionals to not refer to colleagues that will provide them with the necessary care arrangements to get an abortion.

"A regime like Italy will lead to people having to travel again for abortion care if they can't access it in a reasonable distance. Not referring means vital medical information of the person will not be available to GPs providing then for the patient. This will discriminate against disabled people, people in precarious domestic violence situations who simply don't have the means and time to travel as well as migrant and ethnic minorities in direct provision."

Pro-Choice Dundalk was set up in 2017 to contribute towards the national abortion rights campaigns to canvas for the referendum in Ireland, and overturn the 8th amendment. The group transformed to Dundalk For Choice, before joining the national Together For Yes campaign, and then reverted back to Dundalk For Choice after the referendum. In September 2018, the group reverted their name to Dundalk For Change. They describe themselves as a "non-partisan, community group, and plan to focus on issues that affect us locally and nationally the housing crisis, ending direct provision, and many more."