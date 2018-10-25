LOCAL BARBER OFFER
Dundalk barbers giving out free haircuts today
The Signature Hair Crew at Dundalk FM this morning
Local barbers Signature Hair are giving out free haircuts to walk in customers today.
Call into the Clanbrassil Street barbers between 10am and 12 noon and between 1pm and 4pm today to avail of your free haircut.
The popular local business will be offering more haircuts free of charge during he same times next Tuesday and Thursday.
See www.facebook.com/SignatureHairDundalk/ for more information.
