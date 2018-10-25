Over 110 people accessed emergency accommodation in Louth in September

111 people in Louth accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of September 24 -30 September, according to Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government figures released this week.

This is down from the August figure for Louth when 125 people were reported as accessing emergency accommodation.

The Homelessness Report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded three homeless people in September, up from two the month before. In Cavan, the number was 18 - an increase from five people in August.