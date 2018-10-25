Suspected Louth puppy farm issued with closure order

RTE news reports indicate that a closure order has been issued to a suspected puppy farm in a "rural location" in Co Louth.

A file is currently being prepared for Director of Public Prosecutions after Louth County vet Garrett Shine issued the closure order.

The report also indicates that the majority of the dogs (which included eight puppies and 23 bitches) found at the suspected farm were German Shepards.

RTE also told how "some of the animals were there without the knowledge of their owners" and that one man had sent his dog to the location because they had advertised training for dogs.

Gardaí say "38 dogs including two litters of pups" were taken from the property and moved to Louth County Council animal pound where they will be looked after.

Louth SPCA was also called in to assist with the welfare of the animals.