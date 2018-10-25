Louth man faked manager’s signature to illegally obtain over €25,000 in social welfare payments

A review of all casual claims of social welfare by staff at the Halford’s store in Dundalk and Drogheda, resulted in a prosecution before Dundalk Circuit Court last week against a man who had illegally obtained over €25,000 from the Department of Social Protection by submitting forms which he’d signed using his manager’s name and a ‘store’ stamp he had made on his own computer.

Judge Martin Baxter was told Oliver Doyle (49) of Beamore, Crufty, Drogheda was allowed work three days a week under the job seekers allowance, but the veracity of the hours on the form submitted to the department of social protection had to be certified by the employer and in Mr. Doyle’s case there was an ‘over claim’.

He faked his manager’s signature on the form and created a store stamp on his home computer to use on the forms.

The court heard the defendant – who had no previous convictions, and is now unemployed, has paid back €3,700 euro to date, with €50 euro per week being deducted at source from his job seekers allowance and the State accepted there was no evidence of him living an extravagant lifestyle.

After the Senior Defence Counsel said her client was keen to pay more towards the balance outstanding and has applied for back to work enterprise training, Judge Martina Baxter said she was adjourning sentencing for a year.