Louth man (47) wore plastic bag over head during bookies hold-up

A 47 year old man who attempted to rob a bookies where he had lost a series of bets, had returned to the pub where he had been drinking following the failed hold up, Dundalk Circuit Court was told last Wednesday.

Judge Martina Baxter heard that Norman Rowan – now with an address care of Drogheda Homeless Aid and formerly of Tower View, Tinure had covered his head with a plastic bag during the attempted raid, and held his hand in a chemist’s bag – giving the impression he was holding a weapon.

He was before the Circuit Court having pleaded guilty when he was sent forward from the district court.

The court was told Mr. Rowan had been drinking in the Corner House pub in Dunleer on the 18th of October last year, and in the course of the afternoon crossed the road six or seven times to place bets in Bar One Racing and lost in the region of €200.

Around 5.30pm the accused entered the betting shop wearing a Tesco plastic bag over his head, and he demanded money from the two female members of staff and threatened to shoot them.

He held his hand inside a Bradley’s pharmacy paper bag, and attempted to jump the counter and the women initially thought it was a Halloween prank.

The court heard that after he was arrested he was still wearing the same t-shirt while both bags were also recovered from him – including the pharmacy bag, which had Mr. Rowan’s name on it.

The defendant – who had six previous convictions, the most recent dating back to 2003, including a five year sentence imposed in Dublin Circuit Court over 20 years for robbery, as well as drink driving and arson.

The Defence barrister described any planning involved in the offence, as “haphazard and pathetic” and said his client had said he was full of shame and embarrassed about what he’d done.

The Defence counsel added his client has had mental health issues for a considerable period of time and is a father of three sons – one of whom died aged three and a half from an ‘infant illness’ which had a profound effect on him.

Judge Martina Baxter adjourned sentencing until the 11th of January for an updated Probation report aimed at putting a structure in place to ensure no further similar offending occurs.