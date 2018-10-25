Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday October 25 2018

The death has occurred of Ciaran Reid of Abbeycourt, Louth Village, Louth

On October 24 2018, suddenly. Ciaran will be sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, sons David and Stephen, daughter Lauren, his parents Patsy and Anna, his brothers Niall, Paudie and Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rose Lane (née Flood) of 20 Beechwood Drive, Dunleer

In her 85th year, suddenly and peacefully at home. Rose beloved wife of Paddy and loving mother of Padna.

Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter-in-law Geraldine (née O'Hare), step-brother Willie Reilly, brothers-in-law, Stephen McCabe and Jim O'Connell, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer on Thursday from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hamill of Englewood, New Jersey/ Wynne’s Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

On October 21 2018, peacefully, at her home in Englewood, NJ. Predeceased by her parents, John and Annie, brother Sean and sister Maureen and her dear friend Maria.

Much loved sister of Fr Tom, Sr Anne, Donal, Una, Angela, Joe, Joan and Frances. Deeply regretted by her sisters, brothers, her dear friend Rosa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, aunts, relatives and friends, both in Ireland and in the USA.

Reposing at her sister Angela Mc Cabe's home, Blackrock Rd, Dundalk (first house after Kingswood) from 4pm to 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in Peace