Weather-damaged roads in Louth receive €500,000 in funding

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed the allocation of €500,000 in funding to assist the repair of regional and local roads in County Louth.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “Many of the regional and local roads in Louth have suffered significant damage as a result of recent severe weather events.

“I warmly welcome this additional funding for Louth County Council to progress repairs on affected regional and local roads before year end.

“Extreme weather events over the last year, such as Storm Eleanor, Storm Emma, flooding incidents and the summer drought have had a major impact on the regional and local road network.

“These events combined with the extended period of reduced funding for road maintenance following the economic downturn have left the road network much more vulnerable to damage.

“I know this funding will greatly assist in the repairs,” Deputy O’Dowd concluded.

In addition, a €3m allocation is being provided to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to assist with winter operations and maintenance works on national roads. TII assists local authorities with maintenance funding for national roads.