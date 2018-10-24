Garda appeals after handbag thefts across North Louth

A woman had her handbag stolen as she was lifting her child from her car in Dundalk town centre last Wednesday evening.

Local gardaí say the woman had left her handbag hanging on a pram as she lifted her child from the car. When the woman turned around, the handbag was missing.

Gardaí are currently looking through CCTV footage and are appealing for any witnesses to the crime which occurred in Stapleton Place on October 17 at 8:30pm to contact Dundalk Garda station at 042 9388400.

Another woman had her handbag stolen from her unlocked car which was parked at Rathcor National School in Riverstown on October 17.

Gardaí say the incident occurred between 2 and 2:30pm. The stolen item was a black Micheal Kors handbag.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Dundalk Garda station at 042 9388400.