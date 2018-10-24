Dundalk schoolboy donates own toys after thieves steal local creche's

A Dundalk schoolboy performed a "beautiful act of kindness" this week when he donated his own toys to The Holy Family Parish Community Creche in Muirhevnamor, after their own toys had been stolen by thieves.

Speaking to The Democrat, Irene Daly from the creche explained what happened:

"We had some outdoor toys stolen from our play area in the creche on Saturday night. We were saddened by this as the children were left without outside toys.

"The Gardai are investigating the event and we have CCTV footage of the thieves.

"But (there was) a beautiful act of kindness by a child that attended our creche and is now in primary school - Mero Ahmadi.

"He donated some of his toys to the creche for other children to play with. He enjoyed his time in the creche and I wanted to let people know how kind and thoughtful this child is to donate his toys for other children - a Random act of kindness."

What an absolute champion!