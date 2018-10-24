Man told gardai he grew cannabis at Dundalk house due to lack of money for wife

A 42 year old man who admitted growing cannabis at a house he rented in the town, told Gardai he was doing so as he didn’t have enough money for his wife, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last week.

Simas Zelenkaitis pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis plants at Aran Court, Newry Road, Dundalk on November second 2016.

The property was searched under warrant by Gardai who forced entry and 15 plants which had almost reached maturity were discovered in the garage, part of which had been partitioned off, and a lighting system above the plants, was switched on.

A glass jar containing cannabis herb was found in the kitchen of the defendant’s home. A medium zip-lock bag of cannabis was seized during the search along with a thermostat, weighting scales, a GPS tracker and a total of €435 in cash.

The accused arrived home while the search was ongoing and admitted ownership of the drugs. At the time he said he had lived at the address for two and a half years and had been growing cannabis for three or four months with a view to selling it, as he ‘didn’t have enough money for his wife.

He said he’d learned how to cultivate the plants by watch YouTube but didn’t accept the value of the drugs when they were put to him.

At the time the drugs seizure had a potential street value of €14,046.

The court heard last Wednesday the defendant – who has been living in Ireland for 12 years and works as a part-time cleaner in local shopping centre, had two previous convictions for two road traffic matters in 2013, and has not come to garda attention since.

Judge Martina Baxter remanded the accused in custody to November 29th for preparation of a Probation report and so a letter from his employer could be produced.