Produced syringe during robbery in Dundalk town centre

A 32 year old man who produced a syringe during a robbery in the town, asked for the victim’s phone number so he could repay her, after he went to an ATM with her to withdraw money, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last Wednesday.

Judge Martin Baxter was told Gary Finnegan had started to cry and told the woman he needed the money to stay in a B&B for the night, although when questioned by gardai he said he needed the cash to buy heroin.

The injured party was walking home from a night out with colleagues around 10pm on July third last year, when she noticed a man standing with his back against a wall, with an uncapped syringe behind his right ear.

She passed him by but looked back to see him running towards her and had the syringe in his hand – which appeared to her to be filled with blood, and he told her he needed the money for a B&B for the night.

The woman said she only had 50 cent on her and the accused began to crying and said it was the first time he’d done that adding he was fed up of sleeping on the streets.

The woman said she would take out money from a cash machine and the accused accompanied her to Mace in the Greenacres Shopping Centre, where he asked her to withdraw €50 and promised to repay her.

The court heard the victim asked a shop assistant for a paper and pen so she could write down her number.

Earlier, the accused had snatched a brief case from another lone woman, who he targeted on St. Alphonsus Road – but it was empty and he threw it away and he claimed in his garda interview that he had changed his mind but the withdrawals got worse and he was desperate.

The accused – told gardai he had red sauce and water in the syringe, and said he was spending between €700 and €800 a week on heroin at the time.

The Defence barrister said her client – who went cold turkey and is now clean of all substances having attended counselling, had €750 in court and the same amount again was being offered in the future.

A pastor told the court the accused had de-toxed with him and described him as a gentle soul, and the offending was the total opposite of his character.

Judge Martina Baxter remanded Gary Finnegan on continuing bail to the 11th of January and said at least five samples for urinalysis would be required by then, which the accused much pay for himself.