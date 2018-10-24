Brothers robbed Dundalk delivery man after phoning take away order

Two brothers who robbed a delivery man after phoning through an order to a local take away, had their case adjourned at Dundalk Circuit Court last Wednesday so probation reports can be prepared on both accused.

Robert Maguire (39) of St. Helena's, Dundalk - but who was homeless at the time, and Francis Maguire (50) of Seatown Place, pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery on November 14th last year.

The victim had been given an order to delivery for Milano’s takeaway on Bridge Street Dundalk and around 6.10pm rang the number used to place the order to get directions.

He pulled up outside the address and a man ­who was still on the phone to him, waved at him and showed him the entrance to the property.

The victim then met a second man, described as taller, slim and unshaven, who tried to grab the food out of the delivery bag but the man pulled it back and zipped up the bag as he felt things weren’t right.

Francis Maguire joined in, trying to get the bag off the delivery man, who ran towards his car but couldn’t lock the doors in time.

Both accused then opened the front passenger door and took the bag of food.

When gardai arrived at Francis Maguire’s home, they saw a Just East delivery bag on the floor of the living room.

Robert Maguire – who had 96 previous convictions said he had been visiting his who he claimed was supposed to pay for the food.

Francis Maguire – who had 49 previous convictions, denied any involvement in the robbery.

Their Defence counsels said the brothers came from a difficult background, and Francis Maguire’s offending related to a drink problem, while Robert Maguire’s had been fuelled by his drug addiction.

Judge Martina Baxter adjourned sentencing to the 11th of January for preparation of probation reports – in Francis Maguire’s case with a view to him taking part in restorative justice, and so Robert Maguire can undergo urinalysis.