Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday October 24 2018

The death has occurred of Kevin Boland of St. Mary`s, Drumcar and formerly of Newtownbalregan, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Greenmount View, St. Mary's, Drumcar.

Deeply missed by his mother Monica and father Harry, sisters Attracta and Margaret, brothers Peter and Emmet, sisters-in-law Catherine and Romina, brothers-in-law Jean-Michel and Shay, nephews Oisín and Luc, nieces Siofra, Ciara, Hannah and Nina, and his many friends in Drumcar and Tullyallen.

Reposing in Dixon's Funeral Directors, Maxwell's Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk Wednesday between 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Joseph's Church, Fatima, Castletown, Dundalk arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Mary's, Drumcar.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dixons Funeral Home Tel: 042 93 34240.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

