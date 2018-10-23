Temperatures set to drop across Louth this bank holiday weekend

Local weather expert Louth Weather has predicted that the wee county will see temperatures drop over the coming bank holiday weekend, as colder Arctic winds are swept into Ireland.

By Thursday Louth weather says we can expect: "Much colder air with max temperatures of 9°C, but feeling more like 4°C in a fresh NW wind."

Louth weather's prediction is as follows:

"MONDAY: After a sunny morning, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. Dry. Max 12°C. Light to moderate westerly winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with just a few sunny breaks. Dry. Max 13°C. Moderate westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Dry. Max 12°C. Light to moderate westerly winds.

THURSDAY: A similar day to Wednesday.

FRIDAY: A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Much colder air arrives with max temperatures of 9°C, but feeling more like 4°C in a fresh NW wind.

THE WEEKEND: Lots of sunshine, but feeling very cold, with temperatures struggling to 7 or 8°C. Cold nights too, but the wind may help prevent widespread frost forming. Dry overall with a low risk of showers, most likely in northern parts. Fresh NW winds on Saturday, veering northerly on Sunday and easing."

The forcast continued: "High pressure remains SW of Ireland Monday to Thursday. On Thursday night it drifts north and as it does, it will pull down much colder winds from the Arctic."

Louth weather also provided an overview of the week's weather saying:

- High pressure ensures fine settled conditions

- Very little rainfall, with many areas ( especially further south) staying totally dry for the next seven days

- Temperatures around average up to Thursday, then cold to very cold

- Winds about average, picking up later in the week

- Average sunshine