Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday October 23 2018

The death has occurred of Jean Newell (née Copas) of Fatima Drive, Dundalk, Louth

Jane (Jean) Newell nee Copas, Fatima Drive and formerly of Ladywell Terrace. On October 22 2018, peacefully at her home.

Jean beloved wife of late Bill and dear mother of Mary, Pat and Phillip, loving grandmother of Mark, Kirsty, Erin, Eilish, Deirdre, Caolan, Morgan, Gemma, Simon, and Andrea.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, daughters-in-law Mari and Kathy, brother John, sister Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St Joseph’s Church, Castletown, Fatima, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Edward Lenox-Conyngham of Anaverna House, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

On October 22 2018, peacefully in the compassionate care of The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Lindis and loving father of William, Sasha and Finn. Much loved son of Vere Lenox-Conyngham and Alicia Chawner, brother of Lucinda and Thomas.

Edward was a gentle man who enriched the lives of his family and friends with his intelligence and humour and will be greatly missed.

Reposing at home, Friday October 26 from 3pm - 8pm. Funeral at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Ballymascanlon Saturday October 27 at 2pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Dulargy (Ravensdale) National School Parents Association.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hamill of Englewood, New Jersey/ Wynne’s Terrace, Dundalk, Louth



On October 21 2018, peacefully at her home in Englewood, NJ. Predeceased by her parents, John and Annie, brother Sean and sister Maureen and her dear friend Maria.

Much loved sister of Fr Tom, Sr Anne, Donal, Una, Angela, Joe, Joan and Frances. Deeply regretted by her sisters, brothers, her dear friend Rosa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, aunts, relatives and friends, both in Ireland and in the USA.

Funeral arrangements later

May she rest in peace





