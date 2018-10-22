Man on bike tried to steal elderly woman's handbag on Dundalk street

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery after a man on a bike tried to snatch a woman's handbag whilst speeding down Clanbrassil Street.

The incident took place on the busy street at 3:30pm in the afternoon on Friday, October 19.

However, the man made away with nothing as the woman, who is in her sixties, held on to her bag tightly and refused to let go.

The assailant who was wearing a grey hoodie with blue colours on it and dark clothing escaped through Market Square.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.