Dundalk businesses warned to be vigilant of fake €50 notes

Dundalk Gardaí are warning local business owners to be vigilant of counterfeit notes after a number of businesses in Dundalk town centre were hit by a man using fake €50 notes. 

The fake notes were used in three shops on the Longwalk and Clanbrassil Street, on Tuesday, October 16 by an unknown man.

Businesses in Castleblaney and Monaghan were also targeted in a similar incident the next day (October 17). 