Dundalk Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cox's Demense assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred in Cox's Demense on the October 16 between 12:30am and 1:30am.

The assault saw a man in his thirties left with swelling after he was attacked and kicked in the head and face by a man as he walked through the estate.

The victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital as a precautionary measure and was released on the same day.

Gardaí are asking anyone who might have witnessed the assault to contact Dundalk Garda station at 042 93 88400.