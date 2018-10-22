DUNDALK CRIME
Dundalk Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cox's Demense assault
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred in Cox's Demense on the October 16 between 12:30am and 1:30am
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred in Cox's Demense on the October 16 between 12:30am and 1:30am.
The assault saw a man in his thirties left with swelling after he was attacked and kicked in the head and face by a man as he walked through the estate.
The victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital as a precautionary measure and was released on the same day.
Gardaí are asking anyone who might have witnessed the assault to contact Dundalk Garda station at 042 93 88400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on