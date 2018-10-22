Fire brigade called in to remove burglar from roof of Dundalk home

A 39-year-old man has been charged with burglary after he was apprehended by Gardaí at the scene of a house robbery on October 17.

Dundalk Gardaí say they responded to a suspected intruder at after an alarm went off and a man was spotted on the roof of the home on the Castletown Road. A window at the home had also been broken.

The local fire brigade was called in to assist in the removal of the man from the roof.

The man was taken to Dundalk Garda station and charged with burglary and damaging the property.

The defendant will appear in Dundalk District Court this month in relation to the charges.