€5 bet lands lucky Louth lotto punter 1500/1 shot

The luck was in for a County Louth native on Friday night when they brought in the weekend by scooping a tasty profit of €7,500 thanks to just three numbers.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, started the weekend in style by placing a €5 bet in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County, picking just three numbers to land in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday evening.

They put their hopes in numbers 16, 27 and 33, with the chances of all three coming out rated at 1,500/1.

But the odds tumbled when the balls rolled out and when the bet clicked, it meant the customer’s betslip was now worth a cool €7,505.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The mood is often good leaving work on a Friday but it got even better for our Louth customer who parted with a fiver and walked off with €7,500 profit. We have to commend their aspiration and congratulate them for making light work of the 1,500/1 odds.”